TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WANE) – Norwell High School graduate and former Ball State standout offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell was waived by the Tampa Bay Bucs on Tuesday as the team whittled down its roster to reach the NFL’s mandated 85-player limit.

A rookie, Blackwell was an undrafted free agent signing by Tampa Bay after going unselected this past April in the 2022 NFL Draft.