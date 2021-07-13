Northrop grad Schoenle signs free agent deal with White Sox organization

CHICAGO (WANE) – Northrop High School graduate and 2017 Indiana Gatorade State Player of the Year Garrett Schoenle will start his professional career with the White Sox organization after agreeing to a non-drafted free agent deal following the completion of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Excited to announce I’ll be a part of the Chicago White Sox organization! Ready to get to work! — G (@GSchoenle3) July 13, 2021

A six-foot-four lefty, Schoenle was the University of Cincinnati’s ace this past spring as a senior for the Bearcats. He recorded a 6-3 record with a 4.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 75.1 innings. He was named First Team All-AAC as a senior.

Schoenle was drafted in the 30th round by the Cincinnati Reds following his senior season at Northrop.