Northrop grad Kilby gearing up for NFL shot

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WANE) – Northrop graduate standout Nigel Kilby is hoping to go from the Highlight Zone to the highest level of football as the Southern Illinois University senior is preparing for his shot at the NFL.
While the tight end did not get invited to the recent NFL Combine, Kilby worked out for scouts at Northwestern’s pro day last Tuesday and SIU’s pro day on Thursday morning.
Physically, the former Northrop basketball standout has all the tools NFL scouts are looking for. At six-foot-seven and a half inches tall, he would have been the tallest among Combine tight ends. His broad jump, wingspan, and hand-size would have all been ranked first as well, while his 4.66 40-yard dash time would have placed him second among his position group.
Kilby began his college football career as a walk-on at Eastern Michigan. He later transferred to JUCO powerhouse Garden City before playing his final two years at SIU.
While Kilby isn’t currently projected to get drafted, his size, frame, and athleticism should peak enough interest to earn him an undrafted free agent deal or a spot in an NFL rookie camp.