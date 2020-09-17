North Side grad Zach McKinstry makes MLB debut

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WANE) – North Side High School graduate Zach McKinstry is now officially a Major League baseball player as the 25-year old made his MLB debut on Wednesday night for the Dodgers in a 7-5 win against San Diego.

McKinstry got in his first MLB game as a pinch hitter for Justin Turner in the top of the ninth inning. He struck out in his lone at bat.

McKinstry had been called up to the MLB roster earlier this season, but only spent one day with the big league club before being optioned back to the team’s alternate training site when roster size contracted from 30 players to 28 by Major League Baseball.

With Wednesday’s win the Dodgers became the first team in MLB to clinch a playoff spot in 2020. That means Zach could get some more playing time over the next few weeks as the Dodgers rest some of their regulars for a postseason run.