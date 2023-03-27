DETROIT (WANE) – North Side grad Zach McKinstry is on the move with days to go before the Major League Baseball season begins.

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have acquired the infielder in exchange for pitcher Carlos Guzman.

McKinstry started his major league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers late in the 2020 season. In three seasons with the Dodgers, McKinstry earned 31 RBI and seven home runs.

Towards the end of the 2022 season McKinstry was traded to the Chicago Cubs. In 47 games, McKinstry batted 0.206 with 12 RBI and four home runs.

Detroit opens the 2023 season on Thursday at Tampa Bay.