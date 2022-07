CHICAGO (WANE) – After earning a World Series title in his rookie season with the Dodgers, North Side High School grad Zach McKinstry has been traded to the Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers dealt McKinstry to the Cubs in exchange for pitcher Chris Martin.

In his first three seasons in the big leagues, McKinstry has a batting average of 0.210, including 31 RBI and eight home runs. The infielder saw most of his time during the 2021 season when he appeared in 60 games.