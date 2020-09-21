North Side grad McKinstry registers first MLB hit

DENVER, Colo. (WANE) – The 1,001st pick in the 2016 MLB draft picked up his first big league hit on Sunday, as 33rd-round selection Zach McKinstry ripped a double in his first start for the L.A. Dodgers.

McKinstry, who had gone 0-for-3 as a pinch hitter until getting a start in right field on Sunday, ripped a pitch into the left-center gap for a double in the third inning against the Rockies.

McKinstry, a North Side graduate, also picked up an infield single in the ninth inning to collect two hits on the game, a 6-3 Dodgers loss.