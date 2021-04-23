North Side grad McKinstry put on 10-day injured list by Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed promising rookie Zach McKinstry, a Fort Wayne native and North Side High School graduate, on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle.

The major league-leading Dodgers made the move Friday, adding a fifth player to their IL. Los Angeles recalled outfielder DJ Peters from its alternate training site to make his major league debut.

McKinstry is batting .296 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 17 games while playing second base, third base, right field and left field for the Dodgers. The former 33rd-round draft pick made the opening day roster for the first time in his career as a utilityman.