NEW YORK, N.Y. (WANE) – North Side High School graduate Zach McKinstry continued his recent tear on Monday night, as the Fort Wayne native hit his third home run of the season in 5-2 win for the Cubs on the road against the New York Mets.

McKinstry was coming off a 4-for-5 performance on Sunday in a loss at Wrigley Field to the Giants. He finished 2-for-4 with 2 RBI in Monday’s win.

Monday’s home runs was Zach’s second of the year with the Cubs. He hit his first home run in 2022 for the Dodgers before he was traded to Chicago on July 30.

McKinstry now has 10 home runs for his MLB career.