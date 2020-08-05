North Side grad McKinstry gets call to the majors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side graduate Zach McKinstry could be making his Major League debut very soon in the near future as the Dodgers have recalled the former Redskins standout from their taxi squad and placed him on their MLB active roster.

The Dodgers are set to play the Padres tonight at 9:10 p.m. Eastern tonight. McKinstry is not in the starting line-up for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have recalled INF/OF Zach McKinstry and have optioned LHP Victor González. It's the first call up for McKinstry. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) August 5, 2020

A 25-year old that can play multiple positions in the infield and outfield, McKinstry was having a fantastic spring training before the pandemic halted play in March. He played well when action picked up again last month.