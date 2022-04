LOS ANGELES (WANE) – For the first time this season North Side High School graduate Zach McKinstry is headed to the big leagues, as the Los Angeles Dodgers called up the infielder/outfielder from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

McKinstry hit .215 with 7 home runs in 60 games last year as a rookie for the Dodgers. He made his MLB toward the end of the 2020 season with L.A.