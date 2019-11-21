North Side grad McKinstry added to Dodgers 40-man roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Zach McKinstry’s major league dream came a big step closer to becoming a reality as the Los Angeles Dodgers added the infielder to the team’s 40-man roster.
By adding McKinstry to the 40-man roster he avoids being selected by another MLB team in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He also is eligible to be called up to the 25-man active roster for the Dodgers.
Last year McKinstry was named an All-Star in Double-A. He was later promoted to Triple-A and finished the summer hitting .300 with 19 home runs overall.