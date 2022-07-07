LOS ANGELES (WANE) – North Side High School graduate Zach McKinstry is back on the diamond – and back in the big leagues.

The Dodgers have activated the 27-year old utility man off the 10-day injured list after dealing with neck stiffness.

McKinstry has played in six games with the Dodgers this year, hitting .143 (1-for-7) with a homer and two RBI. That home run came against the Mets back on June 3.

McKinstry, who recently played two Triple-A games while working his way back, has hit .335 in Oklahoma City this season. He’s tallied four home runs and 25 RBI in 48 games for OKC.

In three big league seasons, all with the Dodgers, McKinstry has played in 70 MLB games. He’s a .215 hitter with 8 home runs and 31 RBI for his MLB career.

McKinstry was a 33rd round pick by the Dodgers out of Central Michigan University in the 2016 MLB Draft.