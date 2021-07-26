North Side grad Crews gets shot to impress Indiana Pacers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side High School graduate TreVion Crews got his shot to impress the Indiana Pacers on Monday afternoon as the Fort Wayne native was one of six players that took part in a pre-draft workout in Indianapolis.

Crews was joined by another players with northeast Indiana ties, as Warsaw High School grad Kyle Mangas worked out for the Pacers for the second time this summer.

Crews is coming off an All-American career at Bethel University, where he was named the National Christian College Athletic Association Player of the Year as a senior this past March.

A six-foot guard, Crews set the Bethel record by averaging 24.6 points a game as a senior. He also tallied 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game this past season.