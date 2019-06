This Emerson isn’t a poet, he’s a player.

Emerson Nieto signs on with Indy Eleven Academy. The 17-year-old will play for the club and continue to develop his potential.

He played his freshman year at Bishop Dwenger High School before focusing on club ball with the Indiana Fire.

Nieto thanked his family for all their support as well as his friends that were there for the signing.

The forward has dreams to play in the highest levels in Europe as a professional.