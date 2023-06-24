BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Years after graduating from Bluffton High School, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge returned to his alma mater to pay it forward for his first football camp on Saturday.

Eskridge is preparing for his third season in the NFL. After a promising rookie season, Eskridge saw his second season cut short by a hand injury that cost him the final six games of the year.

Back at full strength, the Bluffton grad is hoping for his best year yet with the Seahawks when Seattle opens training camp later this summer.