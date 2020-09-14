Newcomer Tim Wagner wins Senior City Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At 50 years old, Tim Wagner just became eligible to play in the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne’s annual Senior City Championship and Wagner took home the title on his home course at Coyote Creek by two strokes on Monday night.

Wagner shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday in the first round then carded an even-par 72 on Monday to finish at -3 for the tournament. That was two strokes ahead of Tom Wood and Andy Rang, who tied for second.

Wagner says he’s been a member at Coyote Creek for years, and the familiarity of the course helped as he won the tournament in his first attempt.