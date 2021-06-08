Nellis nets late goal as Komets take game one in series against Thunder

WICHITA, Kansas (WANE) – The Komets opened their best-of-five first round play series with a 3-2 win at the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday night at the Wichita Ice Center courtesy of a late goal from forward Anthony Nellis.

Nellis tallied two goals on the night, the first coming in the second period as the game was knotted at one goal apiece heading into the final frame of regulation.

In the third period the Thunder took a 2-1 lead on a Ryan White goal at 7:50, but just over three minutes later Randy Gazzola lit the lamp to tie the game at two.

With just 25.2 seconds remaining in regulation Nellis found the net again, leading to the 3-2 victory.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 36-of-38 shots in goal for the Komets.

Game two of the Komets-Thunder series is set for 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday night in Wichita.