FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some of the best athletes and coaches to call northeast Indiana home joined football immortality on Monday night. Nine area inductees officially joined the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

Headlining this year’s prestigious class was the late Johnny Bright. Perhaps one of the best athletes to ever come from Fort Wayne, the Central High School grad played college football at Drake University before going to the Canadian Football League.

Joining Bright were former high school football coaches and athletic directors Dean and Dale Doerffler, along with a various group of athletes who went on to play in the NFL.

The full list of Monday’s inductees are: