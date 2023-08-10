FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sage Karam will have a busy Saturday this coming weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver spent Thursday night in the Summit City at Crazy Pinz for an event put on by Pro Resources Staffing Service, his sponsor for Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 at IMS.

Karam, who transitioned from primarily open-wheel racing to NASCAR in 2021, knows the track at IMS very well. Only 28 years old, Karam has nine starts in the Indianapolis 500 with two top ten finishes (7th in 2021 & 9th in 2014). He also lived for a time in Carmel, Ind., while competing in open-wheel.

He’s currently racing on the NASCAR XFinity Series, a level below NASCAR’s Cup Series. The Cup Series will race the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday. Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 is part of a doubleheader event at the track that day, as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES runs the Gallagher Grand Prix at 2 p.m. with the XFinity Series race to follow at 5:30 p.m.