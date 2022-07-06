FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s one of the staples of the summer for Fort Wayne kids, but this year’s Mr. Mac Day has been cancelled.

The event was set for this Friday morning at Kreager Parker. Wildcat Baseball League president Dale Doerffler tells WANE-TV the extremely rainy and wet conditions at the park led to the decision to cancel.

Mr. Mac Day celebrates the end of the Wildcat Baseball season and honors the league’s patriarch, the late Dale McMillen Sr.

This year marked the 61st season for the Wildcat League, which has now includes 10 sites around the city of Fort Wayne.