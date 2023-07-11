PINEHURST, N.C. (WANE) – After winning the first women’s U.S. Adaptive Open last summer, Fort Wayne native Kim Moore has a serious shot at defending her title.

With two rounds in the books and one to go, Moore currently sits in second place at the second U.S. Adaptive Open.

Moore is three strokes off the lead at +10, trailing only Ryanne Jackson’s +7 heading into Wednesday’s final round. Moore is nine shots ahead of third-place Natasha Stasiuk, setting up what looks to be a two-horse race for the title between the Bishop Dwenger grad and Jackson.

Fort Wayne native Amy Bockerstette is 15th heading into Wednesday, while on the men’s side Jay County High School graduate Evan Mathias is tied for 18th.