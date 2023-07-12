PINEHURST, N.C. (WANE) – Defending champion Kim Moore, a Fort Wayne native, finished second at the 2nd U.S. Adaptive Open, carding a +4 (76) in the third and final round on Wednesday at Pinehurst to finish five shots back of tournament winner Ryanne Jackson.

Jackson was +9 for the event while Moore finished at +14.

Moore, a Bishop Dwenger graduate, is currently the head women’s golf coach at Western Michigan Universty.

Fort Wayne native Amy Bockerstette came in 16th, while on the men’s side Jay County High School graduate Evan Mathias finished 29th overall but won the Multiple Limb Amputee category.

The Adaptive Open highlights golfers with disabilities from all across the world.