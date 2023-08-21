KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Former NBA star Brad Miller wrapped up three days of fundraising for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana on the golf course Monday afternoon, as the Kendalville native hosted his 20th annual tournament at Noble Hawk.

Saturday marked Miller’s gala in Fort Wayne, followed by a smaller golf event on Sunday, then a 72-team outing on Monday.

Miller, who played college basketball at Purdue and 14 seasons in the NBA, is a former “little brother” with the organization.