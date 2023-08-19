FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Long after wrapping up his NBA career, Kendallville native Brad Miller is continuing to make a mark in northeast Indiana.

On Saturday, Miller was the man of the hour for his 20th annual gala benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. The non-profit is personal to Miller, who was a former “little brother.”

After wrapping up his college basketball career at Purdue, Miller played 14 seasons in the NBA. The big man earned a pair of NBA All-Star honors during his professional career, which spanned between stops at

Miller will also host his annual golf outing in his home town at Noble Hawk Golf Club on Monday. Proceeds from the weekend’s events benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, which creates one-to-one mentoring matches for youth in the community.