FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A star-studded cast of Division I women’s college basketball stars headlined the first OPS Elite Girls Basketball Showcase on Sunday.

Former Miss Basketball winner Karissa McLaughlin, Bishop Luers grad Lydia Reimbold and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Shayla Sellers were some of the many college athletes working with high school talent throughout the day at OPS Dupont.

Long after dominating during their prep days, McLaughlin and Reimbold both took pride in helping the next wave of girls basketball talent in northeast Indiana.

“It’s great to connect with the City of Fort Wayne and get to see all the girls that are currently playing in high school now,” McLaughlin said Sunday.

McLaughlin recently wrapped up her college basketball career with stops at Purdue and Marquette. She has the women’s basketball record for most 3-pointers made in a Purdue uniform at 244 and finished in the top 25 in career scoring.

Reimbold is preparing for her junior season at Bellarmine. After sitting out her sophomore season with an injury, the Bishop Luers grad hopes to get back to dominating on the court while stacking up more wins with the team.