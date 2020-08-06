McKinstry optioned to back Dodgers training site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Zach McKinstry’s first stay in the big leagues only lasted one day, as the North Side graduate was optioned back to the Dodgers’ training site on Thursday after being called up to the majors on Wednesday.

McKinstry did not appear in the Dodgers game against San Diego on Wednesday, and is still awaiting his MLB debut.

McKinstry being sent back to LA’s training site on the campus of USC was simply a numbers game. MLB teams were permitted to carry 30 players at the beginning of the season, but that number is now at 28 after two weeks. The number is expected to shrink again to 26 two weeks from now if all goes according to plan.