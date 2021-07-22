McCall taking talents to Spain to continue professional basketball career

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Concordia High School, to IUPUI, to the Mad Ants, Fort Wayne’s D.J. McCall has cut his teeth in the basketball world primarily playing in the Hoosiers state. However, that will change in September as the Summit City native heads over to continue his professional career in Spain.

🚨D.J. McCall (@dbayy) has signed to play the 2021-2022 season in Spain with @AlbaceteBasket! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/8EHlsyN1ve — Kreation Talent (@kreationtalent) July 14, 2021

McCall played for the Mad Ants during the 2019-20 season that was cut short by the pandemic. He had ankle surgery in December of 2020 and went to Valencia in May to play in the EuroPro Summer League.

It was there he was identified by Albacete Basket which plays in LEB Plata, the third tier of the eight-tier Spanish basketball system.

As the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year as senior at IUPUI, the six-foot-six wing has been known for his defense. However, McCall has been in the gym re-working his shot and hopes to showcase his improved offensive skills with Albacete.