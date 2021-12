FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech saw their two-game win streak snapped after falling to No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan on Thursday, 91-71.

Grant Smith led the Warriors with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Blake Davison was the only other Indiana Tech player to finish in double figures.

Indiana Tech struggled to contain Seth Maxwell, who finished with a team-high 25 points for Indiana Wesleyan.

Indiana Tech returns to Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play against Madonna on Jan. 8.