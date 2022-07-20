FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From 260 to The Show? That dream is a bit closer to becoming a reality for Fort Wayne native Mat Peters, who was drafted in the 12th round by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Peters, selected 353rd overall, is a Bishop Dwenger graduate who pitched this past season at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.

He can either sign with the Cubs and begin his professional career, or opt to return to college, as Peters has committed to pitch next season at Miami University in Ohio.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the righty, who threw in the mid-eighties during high school and stood only 5-foot-7 at the beginning of his senior year at Dwenger. However, through hard work and a growth spurt, Peters has blossomed into a 6-foot-4, 215-pound flamethrower that regularly tops 100 miles per hour on the radar gun.

After originally committing to the MLB Draft League this summer, Peters opted instead to pitch for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League, a summer league made up of elite amateur players.

Peters is the first player from Ivy Tech’s relatively young program to get drafted. Unfortunately for Titans fans, the window to add to that list is closing quickly, as the school intends to shut down the program following in the 2023 season.