Mastodons won’t sell tickets during upcoming basketball season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you were planning to catch the Mastodons in person during their debut season in the Horizon League it turns out you are out of luck.

The school announced on Wednesday that they will not be selling tickets to the general public for the upcoming 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

“In an effort to maintain the safest environment for student-athletes and visiting teams, our plan is to compete without fans in the stands at this time,” athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. “We are still working through plans but we have decided we will not be offering season or individual tickets to the general public in 2020-21.”

Most of the games for the Mastodons will be streamed on-line via various platforms, including ESPN3 and ESPN+.

The Dons are also offering “Virtual Season Ticket Packages” for the upcoming season. Details are posted below:

Virtual Season ticket packages will start at $99 and can be purchased at GoMastodons.com/VirtualTickets.

**Packages do not include access to Live Game Video Stream** (Tune In on ESPN3 or ESPN+)

ALUMNI PACKAGE – $89 (Open to University Alumni Only)

– Invitation to Mastodons Virtual Tip Off Luncheon presented by Courtyard Marriott

– Access to exclusive digital game day content with Mastodon Coaching Staff

– Autographed men’s and women’s basketball team posters

– Purdue Fort Wayne koozie

– Purdue Fort Wayne Facemask

– Purdue Fort Wayne Mini Foam Finger

– Mastodon Alumni Association Bumper Sticker

– Commemorative game ticket

– Entry into a drawing for one (1) men’s basketball team autographed basketball and one (1) women’s basketball team autographed basketball

SILVER PACKAGE – $99 (Staff/Faculty: $89)

– Invitation to Mastodons Virtual Tip Off Luncheon presented by Courtyard Marriott

– Access to exclusive digital game day content with Mastodon Coaching Staff

– Autographed men’s and women’s basketball team posters

– Purdue Fort Wayne koozie

– Purdue Fort Wayne Facemask

– Purdue Fort Wayne Mini Foam Finger

– Commemorative game ticket

– Entry into a drawing for one (1) men’s basketball team autographed basketball and one (1) women’s basketball team autographed basketball

GOLD PACKAGE – $199

– One (1) Fan cutout placed in stands at Gates Center for all home games*

– Access to Exclusive Discounted Under Armour Gear Shop

– Invitation to Mastodons Virtual Tip Off Luncheon presented by Courtyard Marriott

– Access to exclusive digital game day content with Mastodon Coaching Staff

– Autographed men’s and women’s basketball team posters

– Purdue Fort Wayne koozie

– Purdue Fort Wayne facemask

– Purdue Fort Wayne Mini Foam Finger

– Commemorative game ticket

– Two (2) entries into a drawing for one (1) men’s basketball team autographed basketball and one (1) women’s basketball team autographed basketball

*Additional Fan Cutouts can be purchased for $50 each