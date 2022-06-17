FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers graduate Austin Mack will be back in the Fort again this weekend as NFL receiver is hosting the second annual Mack Fest – also known as the Macknificent Freedom Fest – to celebrate Juneteenth in the Summit City.

Part of Mack Fest will be the event’s High School All-Star Basketball Game, which is set to tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at McMillen Park.

As for Mack, he is entering his third season in the NFL. As an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State in 2020, Mack played for the New York Giants. In 2021, he began camp with the Giants but a hamstring injury led to his release on September 7. Mack was added to the Titans practice squad later in the season, then ended the year on the practice squad for the San Francisco 49ers. In February Mack signed a futures contract with the Niners, as he hopes to earn a spot on the roster when training camp rolls around next month.