FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deshaun Thomas is nearing a decade as a pro basketball player, as the Bishop Luers graduate just wrapped up the season a few weeks ago playing for Bayern Munich – and spending that much time overseas makes it even sweeter when the sharp-shooter is back in his hometown.

For the second year in a row the former Ohio State star has hosted his Deshaun Thomas Summer League at McMillen Park. The league, which ran for four weeks this summer on Tuesdays & Thursdays, is completely free to local kids. Thomas says he plans to continue his camp again next summer.

As for his playing days, Thomas is now a free agent and is looking to play overseas again next summer after averaging 10 points a game last season in Germany. Thomas, who was drafted in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs in 2013, has played eight of his nine seasons as a pro overseas – including stops in France, Greece, Turkey, and Spain.