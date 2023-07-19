FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers grad Deshaun Thomas has spent a decade playing professional basketball overseas – and he’s now found a new home for the upcoming season.

Thomas has signed a one-year contract with the option for a second season with Joventut Badalona, a club that plays in Liga ACB (the top Spanish league).

Last year Thomas played for Olimpia Milano in Italy. He’s previously played all over Europe, including stops in France, Greece, and Germany.

Thomas is the no. 3 scorer in IHSAA history with 3,018 points during his time at Luers. He played three seasons at Ohio State and was drafted in the second round by the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs in 2013.