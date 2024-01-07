(WANE) – Bishop Luers grad and former Highlight Zone star Deshaun Thomas has found a new home to continue his pro hoops career overseas. Thomas signed with France’s LDLC Asvel for the remainder of the EuroLeague season.

Thomas will also reunite with former Ohio State teammate David Lighty at Asvel.

Over the summer, Thomas signed a one-year contract with Joventut Badalona, which plays in Spain’s Liga ACB.

Thomas has spent a decade playing overseas. That includes stops in France, Greece, Germany and Italy.