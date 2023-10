MONTREAL, Canada (WANE) – Bishop Luers grad Austin Mack is up for the CFL’s top award, as Mack was nominated by the Montreal Alouettes for the league’s “Most Outstanding Player.”

The CFL announces the winners of its league awards on November 16.

Mack is in his first season with Montreal and it has been a good one. The former Ohio State receiver leads the Alouettes with 78 receptions for 1,154 yards with four touchdowns.