Luers grad Mack signed to Tennessee Titans practice squad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone star and Bishop Luers graduate Austin Mack has found a new home in the NFL, as Mack was signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad on Tuesday.

I'm excited to announce that I have signed with the Tennessee Titans @Titans !! I'm grateful for this opportunity to be apart of this team and thankful for all the support along the way🙏🏽 — Austin Mack (@Austin__Mack11) November 24, 2021

Mack was an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State last season, but managed to work his way onto the active roster for the New York Giants. He tallied 7 catches for 91 yards, seeing action in 11 games with one start.

As for the 2021 season, Mack dealt with a hamstring issue at the beginning of training camp. He and the Giants parted ways at the end of the preseason after the Giants placed him on injured reserve.