Luers grad Mack reaches injury settlement with Giants

NEW YORK (WANE) – Bishop Luers graduated Austin Mack was officially released by the New York Giants on Tuesday after reaching an injury settlement with the team.

Roster shuffling for Giants. WR CJ Board cut, added to practice squad.



LB Todd Davis (retired) and WR Austin Mack (injury settlement) officially released. DB Jordyn Peters and G Kenny Wiggins released from p-squad.



Giants signed veteran OT Korey Cunningham to practice squad. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 7, 2021

Mack was placed on the Injured Reserve List by the Giants last week. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury since the beginning of training camp.

Mack was an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State last season who worked his way on to the Giants active roster. Mack played in 11 games – starting one – and tallied 7 receptions for 91 yards.

Mack was a two-time WANE-TV Fab 15 selection at Bishop Luers.