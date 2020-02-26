Luers grad Mack looking to impress at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – You can call it ‘The Return of the Mack,’ as Bishop Luers graduate and Fort Wayne native Austin Mack is back in the Hoosier State this week looking to impress pro scouts, coaches, and front office personnel at the annual NFL Combine.

Mack, an Army All-American coming out of Luers High School, played the last four seasons at Ohio State. As a senior he tallied 27 receptions for 361 yards and 3 touchdowns. All told in Columbus he racked up 79 grabs for 1,050 yards and 6 TDs.

While those numbers might not pop out at you, Mack missed time with a handful of injuries, including a broken bone in his foot that cost him half of his junior season.

Additionally, the Ohio State wide receiver room has been loaded the last few years, giving Ohio State quarterbacks a plethora of options. Three Ohio State receivers (Terry McLaurin, Parris Campell, and Johnnie Dixon) were invited to the NFL Combine last year to go with three invitees (Mack, Binjamin Victor, and KJ Hill) this year.

At six-foot-two, 215 pound, Mack has some of the physical tools that scouts are looking for, but says he’s hoping to run well and show off his improved hands at the Combine this week.

NFL mock drafts project Mack as high as a fifth round draft choice to an undrafted free agent.

The NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.