MONTREAL, Canada (WANE) – Austin Mack’s first season north of the border couldn’t be going any better than it is, as the Bishop Luers graduate currently leads the Canadian Football League in receiving yards.

Through four games Mack, playing for the Montreal Alouettes, has amassed 388 yards receiving, tops in the CFL. His 23 catches are tied for second while he’s hauled in two touchdowns.

After finishing his college career at Ohio State, Mack began his pro career in 2020 with a solid rookie season as a undrafted free agent for the New York Giants. However, since then he’s dealt with a number of injuries, spending time with the Titans and 49ers before ultimately heading to the CFL.