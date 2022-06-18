FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As part of Juneteenth celebrations in Fort Wayne, Bishop Luers grad Austin Mack welcomed current and former Highlight Zone stars to McMillen Park for the second annual Macknificent Freedom Festival.

“Mackfest” included a basketball showcase featuring high school hoops talent. Along with an appearance by Mack, former Snider grads Jessie Bates and Malik Williams also returned to their home town on Saturday.

Mack was excited to welcome standout athletes who made their name in Fort Wayne while providing a chance for families to celebrate the meaning behind the Juneteenth holiday.

Mack is currently with the San Francisco 49ers after signing a futures contract back in February. After recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered last season, Mack is eager to earn a roster spot in San Francisco this season.

Williams, meanwhile, wrapped up his college basketball career at the University of Louisville. The Snider grad finished his college career with 876 points. He plans to pursue professional opportunities to continue his basketball career.