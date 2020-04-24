Luers grad Mack eager for NFL opportunity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A U.S. Army All-American as a senior at Bishop Luers High School, the NFL has always been on Austin Mack’s radar – and this week he’s hoping to hear his named called to make his dream come true.

Rounds four through seven are set for Saturday, and Mack – a receiver out of Ohio State – is projected to be selected at some point. Many mock drafts have the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Mack going in the seventh round.

As a senior for the Buckeyes he tallied 27 receptions for 361 yards and 3 touchdowns. All told in Columbus he racked up 79 grabs for 1,050 yards and 6 TDs.

While those numbers might not pop out at you, Mack missed time with a handful of injuries, including a broken bone in his foot that cost him half of his junior season.

Additionally, the Ohio State wide receiver room has been loaded the last few years, giving Ohio State quarterbacks a plethora of options. Three Ohio State receivers (Terry McLaurin, Parris Campell, and Johnnie Dixon) were invited to the NFL Combine last year to go with three invitees (Mack, Binjamin Victor, and KJ Hill) this year.