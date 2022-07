TORONTO (WANE) – After suffering inflammation in his left hip, Kevin Kiermaier returned to the Tampa Bay Rays’ lineup in a 9-2 loss at Toronto on Friday.

In his first game in over a week, the Bishop Luers grad finished 1-for-2 at the plate, even reaching home plate after a RBI double by Harold Ramirez.

Through Friday, Kiermaier’s batting average is 0.232 with 17 RBI and seven home runs.