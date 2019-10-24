Luers grad Kiermaier named finalist for Gold Glove

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers graduate and Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier is going for the trifecta, as the Tampa Bay Rays standout has been named one of three finalists for the American League Gold Glove in centerfield.

Kiermaier won back-to-back Gold Gloves for the Rays in 2015 and 2016.

The other finalists for the AL Gold Glove in center are Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and last year’s winner Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox.

Kiermaier has a good chance to win this year. He led all American League centerfielders with 13 defensive runs saved despite playing just 129 games.