TORONTO (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier has a chance to add to his trophy case, as the Blue Jays standouts has been named one of three finalists for the American League Gold Glove in center field.

Kiermaier, who has already won three Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove during his career, was named a finalist along with White Sox standout Luis Robert Jr. and Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez.

Winners will be announced on November 5.