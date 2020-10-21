Luers grad Kiermaier homers off Kershaw, but Rays fall in game one of World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier’s World Series debut was a smashing success, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Rays over the Dodgers as Tampa Bay fell in game one of the World Series by a score of 8-3.

Kiermaier did his best to jump start the Rays. With the Rays down 2-0 in the top of the fifth the Luers grad ripped a pitch from future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw into the right field bleachers for a solo home run.

Down 8-2 in the seventh Kiermaier again came through with a single to score Joey Wendle to cut into the deficit.

Game two of the World Series is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m.