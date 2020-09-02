Luers grad Kiermaier homers in third straight game for Rays

NEW YORK (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier hit his third home run in as many games, but the Rays eventually fell to the Yankees 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Kiermaier, who entered this past weekend with no home runs so far in this truncated season, blasted a two-run home run Sunday in a win over the Marlins. He followed it up with a solo shot Monday night in a win over the Yankees.

Tuesday’s home run was two-run blast in the fifth inning against Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, but the Rays eventually lost 5-3.

Kiermaier is now hitting .239 on the season with 16 RBI.

