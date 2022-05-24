ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier hit Pablo Lopez’s first pitch for an inside-the-park home run and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-0. Harold Ramirez and Ji-Man Choi also homered off Lopez, who had given up only two home runs in eight preceding starts. Shane McClanahan (4-2) pitched six innings for the Rays, striking out nine. Kiermaier hit a line drive that center fielder Jesus Sanchez dove forward to attempt to catch. The ball skipped past Sanchez and rolled to the wall as Kiermaier circled the bases, scoring when catcher Jacob Stallings couldn’t control the one-bounce relay throw in time.