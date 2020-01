Dallas Cowboys line backer Jaylon Smith (54) walks the field during the NFL football team’s minicamp at Valley Ranch in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, June 15, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith is adding an impressive line to his resume as the Dallas Cowboys linebacker will take part in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Smith was selected as an injury replacement for Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Smith led the Cowboys with 142 total tackles this season.

The 2020 Pro Bowl is set for January 26 in Orlando.