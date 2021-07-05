Luers grad Andrew Moreno leaves Vegas $1.4 Million richer

LAS VEGAS (WANE) – On Saturday, the $10,000 buy-in, $10,000,000 GTD Wynn Millions came to a close as the final nine players from a 1,328-entry field played down to a winner. The final table lasted approximately 11 hours, and in the end, it was Andrew Moreno walking away with the title and $1,460,106 in prize money.



Wynn Millions Champion Andrew Moreno!! pic.twitter.com/whs6miHuVM — Wynn Poker Room (@WynnPoker) July 4, 2021

Prior to the win, Moreno had $1,056,155 in lifetime earnings according to The Hendon Mob. In May, he finished sixth in the MSPT Sycuan Casino in San Diego for $20,281, and then placed 22nd in June’s MSPT Venetian $1,600 Main Event for $18,627. Just four days later, he broke through with a win when he took down the Venetian DeepStack Championship Poker Series Event #58: $1,100 UltimateStack for $127,740, then the fourth-largest score of his career.

Clayton Maguire, who began the final table as the chip leader, would go on to dispatch Lewis setting up a heads-up match against Moreno. After securing a double to take over the chip lead, Moreno had Maguire on the ropes. In the final hand, Maguire got his stack in with ace-king only to fall to the ace-queen of Moreno after two queens appeared on the board.